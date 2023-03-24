Mutual Advisors LLC Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 173.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,237,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 398,950 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

NYSE ORI opened at $23.72 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

