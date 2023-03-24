Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $189.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

