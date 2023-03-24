Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

