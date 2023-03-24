Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 94.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,839 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 482,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 109,845 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $17.66 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

