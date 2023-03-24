Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,021,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after purchasing an additional 199,087 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 777,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,021,000 after acquiring an additional 138,415 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 255,455 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 477,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 27,566 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 579.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 345,095 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $50.01.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

