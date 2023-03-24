Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 10,133 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

