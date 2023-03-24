Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,177 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Valero Energy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $130.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.22 and a 200 day moving average of $126.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $93.65 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.