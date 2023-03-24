Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 236 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $134.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average of $132.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

