Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $627.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

