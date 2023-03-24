Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $202.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.25. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

