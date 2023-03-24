Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 727 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,805 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth about $681,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GSK by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 274,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.40) to GBX 1,730 ($21.25) in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

