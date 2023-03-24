Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 7,389 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.85%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

