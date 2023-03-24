Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,538.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,457.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2,099.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,630.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

