Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

