Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,518 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

