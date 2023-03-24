Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $126.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.13.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

