Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 10,524 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.