Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $162.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $194.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

