Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

Biogen Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $265.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.21 and its 200-day moving average is $270.81.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

