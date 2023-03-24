Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,804 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

