Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,976 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 27,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

HP Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.