Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 348 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 617.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,965 shares of company stock worth $17,849,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $140.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.00. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $246.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

