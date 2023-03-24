Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.