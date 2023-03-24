Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,094 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

