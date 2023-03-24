Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 882 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

SUSA stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.78. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $99.35.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

