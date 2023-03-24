Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $191.62 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

