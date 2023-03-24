Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $866,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of ELV opened at $446.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

