Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $891,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 162.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $103.95 and a twelve month high of $141.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

