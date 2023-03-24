Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,120,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,064,000 after buying an additional 739,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 529.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 520,796 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 89.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 519,991 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 481.8% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 506,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 419,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,622,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EELV opened at $23.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

