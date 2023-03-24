Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.00. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.