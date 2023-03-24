Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 181,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,331,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLAC stock opened at $388.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.40. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

