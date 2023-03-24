NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

