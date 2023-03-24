NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Stock Price Up 1.9%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.77 and last traded at C$2.69. Approximately 109,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 106,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

The stock has a market cap of C$445.81 million, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.97.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$31.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.13 million. NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

