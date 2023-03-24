NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Roisin Donnelly Buys 7,318 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 7,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £19,904.96 ($24,444.26).

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 268.10 ($3.29) on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 200.13 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.85). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.65. The firm has a market cap of £25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,684.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered NatWest Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.91) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.18) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.67) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 350 ($4.30).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

