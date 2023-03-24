Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Navigator in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Navigator’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Navigator Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Navigator stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 572,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 265,697 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 431.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 194,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 119,355 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Navigator by 389.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Navigator by 14.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

