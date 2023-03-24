Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Navios Maritime Stock Up 3.8 %

NM opened at $1.93 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 412,836 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.