Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -154.21 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,195,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,136 shares of company stock worth $1,068,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

