Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday.

Nemetschek Trading Up 15.5 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at €60.60 ($65.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.38. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a 1-year high of €94.78 ($101.91).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

