NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

NEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $18.16 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

