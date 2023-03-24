NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

NetApp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,951,740. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

