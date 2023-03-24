NetEase Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,979 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,573 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $90.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.31. NetEase has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

