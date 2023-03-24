Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Head-To-Head Comparison

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

NeuroPace has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuroPace and Nevro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.52 million 2.17 -$47.08 million ($1.92) -2.05 Nevro $406.37 million 2.70 $3.00 million ($0.01) -3,082.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroPace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

90.7% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of NeuroPace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Nevro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -103.43% -97.12% -39.06% Nevro 0.74% -36.24% -17.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NeuroPace and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 0 2 0 2.33 Nevro 3 6 2 0 1.91

NeuroPace currently has a consensus price target of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 133.25%. Nevro has a consensus price target of $50.30, suggesting a potential upside of 63.21%. Given NeuroPace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than Nevro.

Summary

Nevro beats NeuroPace on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. It sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

