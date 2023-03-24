New Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,143 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,177% compared to the typical daily volume of 794 call options.

New Gold Trading Up 4.1 %

New Gold stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $662.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 37.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 57,432 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 66.7% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,586,000. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

NGD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.