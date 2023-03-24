New Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,143 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,177% compared to the typical daily volume of 794 call options.
New Gold Trading Up 4.1 %
New Gold stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $662.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
NGD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.48.
New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
