New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

