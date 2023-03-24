New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Raised to $10.50

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

NYCB opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.