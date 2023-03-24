NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NewMarket Price Performance

NEU stock opened at $352.02 on Friday. NewMarket has a 52 week low of $280.28 and a 52 week high of $370.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

About NewMarket

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in NewMarket by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in NewMarket by 2,387.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,267,000 after buying an additional 147,616 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.