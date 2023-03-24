NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
NEU stock opened at $352.02 on Friday. NewMarket has a 52 week low of $280.28 and a 52 week high of $370.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.36.
In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.
