Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) were up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 2,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 1,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEXXY shares. Barclays cut Nexi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Nexi in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Get Nexi alerts:

Nexi Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

About Nexi

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.