NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NXRT opened at $39.90 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

About NexPoint Residential Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

