Next Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,215 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

Shares of AMZN opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -368.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

