Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Shares Up 6.7%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.28. 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$29.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.42.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

